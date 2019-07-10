Natural Disasters Monitoring - July 8, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 5 July 2019, the Colombia National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD) reported heavy rain and floods in Meta Department, Orinoquía Region, Colombia, where the national government provided humanitarian assistance for more than 2,173 families due to an overflow of the Guaviare, Ariari, and Guayabero rivers. In addition, media reported 13,357 families, 5,375 homes, and 21,196 hectares of agricultural land were affected due to floods and severe winter weather. The reports are available in Spanish at: UNGRD twitter, UNGRD, and RCNRadio. Noticias.

Costa Rica

On 7 July 2019, the Costa Rica National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Care (CNE) reported a tropical wave where several communities flooded in Upala Canton, Alajuela Province, Costa Rica. Floods were reported in the following districts: Santa Clara, Canaleta, Bijagua, and Upala Centro. In addition, media reported 66 persons from the districts of Upala, Aguas Claras, Canalete, Delicias, and San José sought shelter due to heavy rain. The reports are available in Spanish at: CNE and Laprensalibre Noticias.

Volcano

Guatemala

On 8 July 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that Santiaguito Volcano, located in Quetzaltenango City, Guatemala, generated 4 to 8 explosions, with ash columns of 3,300 meters above sea level dispersing towards the southwest. Avalanches were generated on the south and southwest side of the volcanic cone with ash falls reported in nearby communities. As a preventative measure, the city of Quetzaltenango recommends that persons avoid going near Santiaguito and Santa Maria volcanoes due to the unstable volcanic activity. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

Mexico

On 8 July 2019, the Mexican National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) reported that the Popocatépetl Volcano, located about 50 miles outside of Mexico City, registered 165 exhalations in the last 24 hours, two explosions yesterday at 14:25h and 23:27h, and two explosions this morning at 1:24h and 3:55h local time. As of this morning, gas emissions were reported and ash falls were dispersed towards the east-northeast parts of the country. The report is available in Spanish at: CENAPRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.