05 Jul 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - July 5, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 05 Jul 2018 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather
Perú
On 4 July 2018, the Peru National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology (SENAMHI) issued a level two (yellow) alert from 5 to 8 July for the departments of Ancash, Arequipa, Ica, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Lima, Moquegua, and Tacna. Wind gusts were expected to reach close to 45 km/h. The report is available in Spanish at: SENAMHI Aviso No 70.

Chile
On 4 July 2018, the Chile Ministry of the Interior and Public Safety (ONEMI) issued a yellow alert for the municipalities of Temuco, Padre Las Casas, Nueva Imperial, Toltén, Curarrehue, y Melipueco. In addition, ONEMI reported the number of uncommunicated and affected persons due to the cold frontal system that developed in the Araucanía Region last week remains unknown. The report is available in Spanish at: ONEMI Monitoreo de Alerta Amarilla.

Volcano
Guatemala (update)
On 4 July 2018, Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), extended the orange alert due to increased activity in El Fuego volcanic cone. In addition, CONRED reported an increase of 135 persons who remain missing (from 192 previously reported) bringing the total to 335. The reports are available in Spanish at: CONRED Boletín No 2052018 and CONRED Boletín No 2072018.

