Natural Disasters Monitoring - July 3, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 2 July 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported an update regarding the rainy season in several departments located in the southern, western, and southwestern parts of the country. To date, 292,420 persons have been affected and 419 persons suffered injuries. In Naranjales neighborhood, Colotenango Municipality, Huehuetenango Department, 3 deaths were reported due to floods and landslides. In regards to infrastructure, 422 homes were affected, 42 main roads were closed temporarily due to landslides, and two bridges were completely destroyed. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.