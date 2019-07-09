09 Jul 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - July 3, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 03 Jul 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 2 July 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported an update regarding the rainy season in several departments located in the southern, western, and southwestern parts of the country. To date, 292,420 persons have been affected and 419 persons suffered injuries. In Naranjales neighborhood, Colotenango Municipality, Huehuetenango Department, 3 deaths were reported due to floods and landslides. In regards to infrastructure, 422 homes were affected, 42 main roads were closed temporarily due to landslides, and two bridges were completely destroyed. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.