Natural Disasters Monitoring - July 16, 2019

Official Sources:

Volcano

Guatemala

On 15 July 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated 16 to 20 moderate explosions every hour, with ash columns of 4,800 meters above sea level dispersing towards the west and southeast. Ash falls were reported in Seca, Taniluyá, Ceniza, Las Lajas, and Trinidad cliffsides and nearby communities that have vegetation. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

Unofficial Sources:

Landslides

Bolivia

On 15 July 2019, media reported recent landslides in Callapa Municipality, La Paz Department, Bolivia, where more than 6,000 families and several homes were affected. In addition, landslides were registered in the following zones: Cervecería, Kantutita, and Los Sauces. The report is available in Spanish at: Pagina Siete Noticias.

Severe Weather

Venezuela

On 15 July 2019, media reported heavy rain and an overflow of the Orinoco River affected the communities of Puerto Ayacucho, Barrio Humboldt, Táchira, and Aguao in Amazonas State, Venezuela. The overflow of the river affected the Mapire community in Independencia Municipality. The report is available in Spanish at: Ultimas Noticias.