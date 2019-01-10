Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 9, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Argentina

On 8 January 2019, the Argentina Civil Protection, reported heavy rain in the communes of Villa Minetti, Nochero, and Santa Margarita, Nueve de Julio Department where 81 people were evacuated. In addition, media reported this morning that the rain caused waterlogging, infrastructure damages in Santa Fe and Chaco Provinces, Litoral Region. Furthermore, 90 families were evacuated from el Chaco and 300,000 hectares of land were affected in Nueve de Julio Department. The reports are available in Spanish at: Gobierno de Santa Fe, Proteccion Civil, La Voz Noticias.

Ecuador

On 8 January 2019, the National Risk and Emergency Management Service of Ecuador (SNGRE), reported heavy rain in the towns of Bandera, parroquia Camarones and Chaflu (parroquia Chinca), Esmeralda Province, where several families and homes were affected due to floods. Media reported, rain flooded several roads and two schools. The reports are available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos, Riesgo Ecuador, and el telegrafo Noticias.

Uruguay

On 9 January 2019, the Uruguay National Emergency System (SINAE) reported heavy rain and storms in the morning affecting the following Departments: Canelones, Durazno, Florida, and Rio Negro. To date, at the national level, 123 people were evacuated and six main highways in Artigas, Canelones, Flores, Florida ,and Sand Jose Departments were affected. In addition, San Gregorio de Polanco city, Tacuarembo Department was left isolated due to an overflow of bodies of water. Currently, there is an orange alert for the following Departments: Paysandú, Artigas, Salto, Tacuarembo due to continuous rain and storms. The reports are available in Spanish at: SINAE and Sistema Nacional de Emergencias.

Volcano

Guatemala

On 8 December 2018, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated 8-12 moderate explosions every hour, with ash columns at 4,400 meters above sea level dispersing towards the east and south-east. Ash falls were registered in the following Municipalities: Alotenango, Finca La Reunion (both in Sacatepequez Department), and El Rodeo (Escuintla Department). The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.