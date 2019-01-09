Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 8, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 7 January 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) published an update regarding low temperatures and heavy rain in the northern, central part of the country, and the Caribbean Region. The number of people affected increased by 744 people since the last report (3 January 2019) bringing the total to 5,734 people affected at the national level. The report is available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos.

Volcano

El Salvador

On 7 January 2019, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources of El Salvador, reported that the Chaparrastique volcano, located in San Miguel Department, registered ash columns reaching 400 meters in heights and dispersing ash falls toward the west (El Carreto, La Piedra, and Piedra Azul areas). A sudden increase in seismic activity could lead to ash falls in San Rafael Oriente, San Jorge, and Chinameca Municipalities. The complete report is available in Spanish at: Gobierno de El Salvador.