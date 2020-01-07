Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 6, 2020

Official Sources:

Volcanic Activity

Guatemala

On 6 January 2020, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported that the El Fuego Volcano has been generating between 14 to 18 explosions and a column of ash and gas rising to 4,700 meters above sea level. Ash falls were dispersed in the communities near the volcano: Panimaché, Morelia, Santa Sofía, El Porvenir, and Finca Palo Verde. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Bolivia

On 5 January 2020, media reported heavy rain and an overflow of the Challasuyo river affected the sector of Villa Elisa, Sorata Municipality, La Paz Department, where 5 people were injured and 3 people are reported missing. In addition, in San Lorenzo de Luriacani, 100 people were affected due to landslides. The report is available in Spanish at: Pagina Siete Noticias.