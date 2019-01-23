Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 22, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Uruguay (Update)

On 22 January 2019, the Uruguay National Emergency System (SINAE) updated its report regarding heavy rain and storms in the country. Although several displaced people returned home, the number of evacuees increased by 2,054 people since the Thursday, 17 January report, bringing the total of people evacuated to 5,427 in Artigas, Durazno, Florida, Paysandu, Rio Negro, Salto, and Soriano Departments due to an overflow of the Yi river. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAE.

Volcano

Guatemala

On 21 January 2018, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated moderate explosions, with ash columns at 5,000 meters above sea level dispersing 12 kilometers towards the west and south-west. Ash falls were registered in the following areas: Panimaché, Santa Sofía, Yucales, Palo Verde, La Rochela, Ceilán, Yepocapa, Alotenango, Ciudad Vieja, Escuintla, and Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.