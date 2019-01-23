23 Jan 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 22, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 22 Jan 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Uruguay (Update)

On 22 January 2019, the Uruguay National Emergency System (SINAE) updated its report regarding heavy rain and storms in the country. Although several displaced people returned home, the number of evacuees increased by 2,054 people since the Thursday, 17 January report, bringing the total of people evacuated to 5,427 in Artigas, Durazno, Florida, Paysandu, Rio Negro, Salto, and Soriano Departments due to an overflow of the Yi river. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAE.

Volcano

Guatemala

On 21 January 2018, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated moderate explosions, with ash columns at 5,000 meters above sea level dispersing 12 kilometers towards the west and south-west. Ash falls were registered in the following areas: Panimaché, Santa Sofía, Yucales, Palo Verde, La Rochela, Ceilán, Yepocapa, Alotenango, Ciudad Vieja, Escuintla, and Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.