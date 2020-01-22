Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 17, 2020

Official Sources:

Volcanic Activity

Guatemala

On 16 January 2020, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported that the El Fuego Volcano has been generating 8-15 explosions and released a column of ash and gas rising 3,600 meters high above the crater. Ash falls were dispersed in the communities near the volcano: Panimaché, Morelia, Santa Sofía, El Porvenir, Palo Verde, and Yepocapa villages. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.