Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 15, 2020

Official Sources:

Volcanic Activity

Guatemala

On 14 January 2020, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported that the El Fuego Volcano has been generating explosions and released a column of ash and gas rising 3,400 meters towards the soutwest of the volcanic cone, while hot lava dispersed toward the southeast. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Mexico

On 15 January 2020, the National Disaster Prevention Center (CENAPRED) in Mexico, reported that the Popocatépetl volcano, located approximately 50 miles outside of Mexico City, registered 183 exhalations accompanied by water vapor. A volcano tectonic earthquake was registered yesterday at 18:27h local time. In addition, ash falls were dispersed toward the northeast. The report is available in Spanish at: CENAPRED.