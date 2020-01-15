Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 13, 2020

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 13 January 2020, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported heavy rain affecting several departments in Guatemala. To date, 17 shelters are open with 114 occupants. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Earthquake

Puerto Rico (update)

On 13 January 2020 the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) updated its report regarding the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred on 11 January in Puerto Rico. Numerous aftershocks of 3.9 magnitude or greater occurred over the weekend. To date, 28 shelters are open with 4,766 occupants and 46,000 people approximately are left without water service due to lack of power. In Yauco city, the Pavia Yauco Hospital. In addition, the report indicates that USGS forecast a 55% probability of Magnitude 5 earthquakes in the next 7 days. The report is available in English at: FEMA.