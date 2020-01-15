15 Jan 2020

Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 13, 2020

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 13 Jan 2020 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 13 January 2020, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported heavy rain affecting several departments in Guatemala. To date, 17 shelters are open with 114 occupants. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Earthquake

Puerto Rico (update)

On 13 January 2020 the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) updated its report regarding the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred on 11 January in Puerto Rico. Numerous aftershocks of 3.9 magnitude or greater occurred over the weekend. To date, 28 shelters are open with 4,766 occupants and 46,000 people approximately are left without water service due to lack of power. In Yauco city, the Pavia Yauco Hospital. In addition, the report indicates that USGS forecast a 55% probability of Magnitude 5 earthquakes in the next 7 days. The report is available in English at: FEMA.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.