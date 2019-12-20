Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 19, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 18 December 2019, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported strong winds (50-60 KPH) and heavy rain affecting the Norte Region, Franja Transversal del Norte, and the Caribbean region of Guatemala. In La Libertad Municipality, El Petén Department, floods affected 100 people and 20 homes. In addition, to date, a decrease in temperatures affected 1,758 people in Guatemala and 360 people in Quiché departments. 309 people were evacuated from Jalapa Department, 308 people from Huehuetenango, and 116 people from Sololá departments. The reports are available in Spanish at: CONRED and CONRED_Boletin.

Volcano activity

Mexico

On 18 December 2019, the National Disaster Prevention Center (CENAPRED) in Mexico, reported that the Popocatépetl volcano, located approximately 50 miles outside of Mexico City, registered 98 exhalations accompanied by water vapor and 4 volcano tectonic earthquakes at 09:36, 10:00, 10:05, and 10:09 local time. In addition, ash falls were dispersed toward the northeast direction. The report is available in Spanish at: CENAPRED.