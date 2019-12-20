20 Dec 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 19, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 19 Dec 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather
Guatemala
On 18 December 2019, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported strong winds (50-60 KPH) and heavy rain affecting the Norte Region, Franja Transversal del Norte, and the Caribbean region of Guatemala. In La Libertad Municipality, El Petén Department, floods affected 100 people and 20 homes. In addition, to date, a decrease in temperatures affected 1,758 people in Guatemala and 360 people in Quiché departments. 309 people were evacuated from Jalapa Department, 308 people from Huehuetenango, and 116 people from Sololá departments. The reports are available in Spanish at: CONRED and CONRED_Boletin.

Volcano activity
Mexico
On 18 December 2019, the National Disaster Prevention Center (CENAPRED) in Mexico, reported that the Popocatépetl volcano, located approximately 50 miles outside of Mexico City, registered 98 exhalations accompanied by water vapor and 4 volcano tectonic earthquakes at 09:36, 10:00, 10:05, and 10:09 local time. In addition, ash falls were dispersed toward the northeast direction. The report is available in Spanish at: CENAPRED.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.