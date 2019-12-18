Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 16, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 16 December 2019, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported a decrease in temperature over the weekend in the following departments: Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Jalapa, Jutiapa, Quetzaltenango, Quiché, Sacatepéquez, San Marcos, Sololá, and Totonicapán. Over the weekend, 343 people were sent to shelters due to the severe weather. To date, a total of 2,945 people were housed in 17 different shelters throughout Guatemala. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Volcano activity

Mexico

On 16 December 2019, the National Disaster Prevention Center (CENAPRED) in Mexico, reported that the Popocatépetl volcano, located approximately 50 miles outside of Mexico City, registered 142 exhalations accompanied by an explosion at 03:36 local time. Ash falls were dispersed toward the northeast direction. The report is available in Spanish at: CENAPRED.