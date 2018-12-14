14 Dec 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 13, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 13 Dec 2018 View Original

Official Sources:

Volcano
Guatemala

On 12 December 2018, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated 4-7 moderate explosions, with ash columns at 5,000 meters above sea level dispersing towards the west and south-west. Ash falls were registered in the following Municipalities: Sangre de Cristo, Morelia, Panimache, and Santa Sofia villages. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.