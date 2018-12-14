Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 13, 2018

Official Sources:

Volcano

Guatemala

On 12 December 2018, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated 4-7 moderate explosions, with ash columns at 5,000 meters above sea level dispersing towards the west and south-west. Ash falls were registered in the following Municipalities: Sangre de Cristo, Morelia, Panimache, and Santa Sofia villages. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards