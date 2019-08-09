09 Aug 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - August 7, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 07 Aug 2019

Official Sources:

Wildfire
Bolivia (Alert)
On 7 August 2019, the Government of Santa Cruz Department in Bolivia declared a red alert due to wildfires. Media reported more than 20,000 hectares of land have been burned in the municipality of Pailon, Chinquintos Province, during the first week of this month. The fire is threatening two communities and several private farms in Santa Cruz. The reports are available in Spanish at: Gobernacion de Santa Cruz and La Razon Noticias.

Volcano
Guatemala
On 7 August 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated 11 to 17 moderate explosions every hour, with ash columns of 4,800 meters above sea level dispersing towards the west and southwest. Ash falls were reported in Seca, Taniluyá, Ceniza, Trinidad, and Las Lajas cliffsides and nearby communities. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

