Natural Disasters Monitoring - August 5, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 5 August 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported heavy rain and strong winds affected the departments of Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, Retalhuleu, and Sacatepéquez in Guatemala. A total of 412 persons and 73 homes were affected, 73 persons suffered injuries, and 333 were evacuated in 83 shelters. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Mexico

On 4 August 2019, the Governor of Jalisco State, Mexico, reported hail affected the following neighborhoods in Zapopan Municipality: Villas Perisur, Villas del Ixtépete, Mariano Otero, Lomas de La Primavera, El Rehilete, as well as the zones of Rancho Contento and Solares. Media reported 100 homes were affected in Zapopan due to rain and hail; the most affected zone was Villas del Ixtépete, due to an overflow of the Briseño Canal. The reports are available in Spanish at: Gobernador Jalisco and Informador Mexico Noticias.

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Venezuela

On 4 August 2019, media reported heavy rain and floods affected at least 18 sectors of Maturin city, Monagas State, Venezuela, where 600 persons were affected the night prior. There was no electricity for 16 hours in the neighborhood of Los Godos; the storm caused several trees to collapse on Bolivar and Libertador avenues. The report is available in Spanish at: Efecto Cocuyo Noticias.