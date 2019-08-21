Natural Disasters Monitoring - August 19, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 19 August 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported heavy rain, floods, and landslides over the weekend in the following departments: Alta Verapaz, Sololá, Guatemala, Santa Rosa, Sacatepéquez, and Suchitepéquez. The report indicated that 25,332 people were affected, 16 people suffered injuries, and three main highways were affected due to floods. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Paraguay

On 16 August 2019, the Paraguay National Emergency Secretariat (SEN), reported a recent storm affected the Jasy Kua, Villa Ygatimí, and Yvy Pyta areas in the Department of Canindeyú where 1,655 families (cassava producers) received humanitarian assistance due to the severe weather conditions. The report is available in Spanish at: SEN.

Volcanic Activity

Mexico

On 18 August 2019, the Mexican National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) reported that the Popocatépetl Volcano, located about 50 miles outside of Mexico City, registered 271 exhalations in the last 24 hours, two explosions occurred on 17 August 2019 at 14:04h and 18:19h, and an explosion occurred at 7:34h on 18 August. Gas emissions were reported and ash falls (1,200 meters maximum height) were dispersed throughout the northern municipalities of Mexico State: Cuernavaca, Tepoztlán, Tlalnepantla, Morelos, Ozumba, and Ecatzingo. The report is available in Spanish at: CENAPRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

Wildfire

Bolivia (Update)

On 18 August 2019, the Government of the Department of Santa Cruz, Bolivia published an updated report regarding the wildfire situation in Santa Cruz. A disaster declaration was issued due to the vulnerability of affected communities. To date, in Santa Cruz, a total of 468,904 hectares of land have been burned. The report is available in Spanish at: Gobierno Departamental. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.