Natural Disasters Monitoring - April 29, 2019

Official Sources:

Volcano

Costa Rica

On 27 April 2019, the Vulcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) reported the Turrialba Volcano erupted at 7:22am local time and generated ash columns that reached 400 meters above the crater. Media reported, ash particles affected communities in the Central Valley. The reports are available in Spanish at: OVSICORI and La Prensa libre Noticias.

Wildfire

Guatemala

On 27 April 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) declared a red alert for San Andrés Municipality, El Peten Department due to 10 active wildfires in the following areas: Huyu, Pollo, Sacluc, El Molino, Las Cuarentas, La Milpa, La Naranjita, Sibalon, Limon, and El Zapato. In Escuintla Department, San Vicente Pacaya Municipality and Amatitlan, Mixco, San José Pinula, Guatemala, Villa Canales municipalities (Guatemala Department) are under a yellow alert due to wildfires. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Cuba

On 29 April 2019, media reported severe storms affected the center part of Cuba yesterday, damaged several homes, and affected the Aber Santamaria International Airport in Santa Clara City, Villa Clara Province. In addition, the storm left part of Santa Clara City without electricity; the provinces of Mayabeque and Matanzas as well as Sancti Spíritus Municipality were affected by hail. The complete report is available in Spanish at: Diario de Cuba Noticias.