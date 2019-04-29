29 Apr 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - April 26, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 29 Apr 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Volcano
Guatemala
On 26 April 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated 22 to 25 moderate explosions, with ash columns at 4,800 meters above sea level dispersing towards the south and southwest. Ash falls were reported in the areas of Seca, Taniluyá, Ceniza, Las Lajas, and Honda cliffsides. In addition, ash was reported in the nearby communities of Panimaché I, Morelia, Santa Sofía, and El Porvenir. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

