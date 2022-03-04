Natural Disasters Monitoring - 3 March, 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 2 March, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish) reported that due to rains and strong winds associated with the cold-weather season, 155 incidents have been reported. In total, 104,758 people were affected, 5,021 people were evacuated, 7,873 people have been sheltered, 109 people remain at risk, 1 person is missing, 3 people are injured, and there was 1 fatality. In terms of damages, 9 houses are at risk, 94 houses sustained light damage, 1,364 houses sustained moderate damage, and 4 houses were severely damaged. In addition, 19 roads, 6 buildings, and 4 bridges were affected; 3 bridges were destroyed. The report is available at CONRED.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 2 March, according to a media report, persistent heavy rains in the department of Chocó have caused the overflow of the Tanela River and Cutí stream in the municipality of Unguía and have affected the local population since the rains began on 28 February. In total, 1,150 families have reportedly lost all of their belongings due to the flooding including 750 cows, and crops. Affected families are being sheltered with neighbors and relatives who were not affected as they await humanitarian assistance. The report is available at Minuto 30.