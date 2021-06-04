Natural Disasters Monitoring 3 June 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Chile

On 2 June, the Chile Ministry of the Interior and Public Security (ONEMI, per its acronym in Spanish) reported that due to the overflow of the Toltén and Boldo rivers, and the Coliman and Pirén estuaries in the commune of Toltén, 96 people have been affected and 40 homes have been flooded. Affected families have been evacuated and are being transported to the homes of relatives or one of two shelters by municipal personnel and the Chilean Police. The Toltén commune is currently under red alert which has facilitated the mobilization of aid services. Media reported on 3 June, that the affected number of people has risen to 200 families with at least 150 suffering damages or flooding in their homes. In addition, 50 families have reportedly been isolated due to water levels rising in the rivers. On 3 June, ONEMI reported that 5 people were affected, 3 homes were destroyed, and 10 homes sustained minor damages due to heavy rains in the Commune of Lebu. In addition, in the Commune of Cunco, the heavy rains have affected the water supply which has caused the water supply to be cut by the Rural Drinking Water (APR, per its acronym in Spanish) due to the poor quality of the water. This has affected 2,460 people in Cunco and 1,878 people in Fifth Stage Unión Cordillera. The reports are available at: ONEMI 1, ONEMI 2, and La Prensa Austral

Guatemala

On 2 June, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported that over the course of the rainy season, 91 events such as floods, landslides, and heavy rains have affected 107,061 people, causing the evacuation of 4,237 and subsequent sheltering of 57 residents, wounding one person, and causing the death of one person. There are currently 25 homes at risk with 338 homes sustaining slight damage, 712 homes sustaining moderate damages, and 18 homes with severe damage according to the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN, per its acronym in Spanish). One bridge has reportedly been damaged, and 18 roads have been affected. The 91 incidents have been reported in the following 16 departments: Alta Verapaz, Baja Verapaz, Chimaltenango, Chiquimula, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Izabal, Petén, Quetzaltenango, Retalhuleu, Sacatepéquez, San Marcos, Santa Rosa, Sololá, Suchitepéquez and Totonicapán. The full report is available at: CONRED.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Guyana

On 3 June, media reported that high tides and torrential rains in addition to overflowing rivers and creeks have flooded multiple communities across the country and affected over 6,000 people. Region 6 has been the most impacted with 2,800 people affected, followed by Region 2 with 1,500 affected people, Regions 9 and 10 with 1,000 affected people each, and Region 3 with 600 affected people. Residents of Region 9 are at increased risk of diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, and gastroenteritis. Damage assessments will continue in Regions 7 and 8 today. Many of the affected families have been evacuated and are being housed in temporary shelters or in the homes of families and friends in areas where shelters are unavailable. The Civil Defense Commission (CDC) has distributed over 6,000 cleaning and food hampers countrywide to assist with the crisis. Additional rainfall is expected in the coming weeks and current water levels are expected to remain the same or rise. The reports are available at: Stabroek News 1 and Stabroek News 2.

Venezuela

On 2 June, media reported heavy rains causing the overflow of rivers and streams and subsequent flooding in the municipalities of Esteller and Guanere, affecting 60 families. In Guanere, 12 homes were affected in the La Rompía and El Potrero villages due to the overflow of the Las Marías river and the El Potrero and Mijagual streams. The residents of the Las Cocuizas village were also affected by the flooding of the Las Marías River which flooded cocoa, corn, cassava, banana, and mole fields and affected 11 families. The report is available at: Union Radi