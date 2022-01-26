Natural Disasters Monitoring - 26 January, 2021

Guatemala

On 24 January, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish) reported since the start of low temperatures in November 2021, 3,464 people were sheltered between 11 centers operating nationwide; there were 1,783 people sheltered in January alone. In the past 24 hours, 106 people were sheltered in the departments of Izabal, Quiches, Totonicapan, Guatemala, and Verapaz. The report is available at: CONRED

Peru

On 24 January, the Peru National Civil Defense Institute (INDECI as per its acronym in Spanish) reported heavy rains that caused the overflow of the Picuro River and subsequent flooding in Pucayacu district in the province of Leoncio Prado. Flooding affected 140 people and 35 houses and a Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN per its acronym in Spanish) is ongoing. The affected people were temporarily placed in houses that were not damaged. In addition, according to a media report, heavy rains in Machu Picchu Pueblo caused the overflow of the Alccamayo River and caused extensive flooding causing the injury of 1 person, damaging several buildings and the railway, and causing the evacuation of 889 people. The reports are available at: INDECI and Diario Libre.