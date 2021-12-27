Natural Disasters Monitoring - 22 December, 2021

**Severe Weather **

**Guatemala **

On 21 December, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED as per its acronym in Spanish) reported that due to low temperatures in several areas of Guatemala, a total of 1,089 people have been housed in 7 shelters in the departments of Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, Quiché, Sololá, and Totonicapán. The department of Guatemala has been most affected by the low temperatures and reported sheltering the highest number of affected people. The report is available at: CONRED.