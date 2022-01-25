Natural Disasters Monitoring - 21 January, 2021

On 29 January, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED as per its acronym in Spanish) reported during the 2021-2022 cold season 3,141 people have been housed in 11 shelters across the country. On 20 January, 110 people were housed in the departments of Izabal, Quiché, Totonicapán, Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, and Alta Verapaz. As of 18 January, 158 people were housed in November, 1,523 were housed in December, and 1,284 people were housed in January. The humanitarian aid delivered to the shelters consists of water, blankets, pillows, kitchen kits, family hygiene kits, cleaning kits, and family food rations. The reports are available at: CONRED 1 and CONRED 2.