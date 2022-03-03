Natural Disasters Monitoring - 2 March, 2022

Severe Weather - Guatemala (Update)

On 1 March, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish) reported during the month of February 2022, 1,944 people were sheltered due to low temperatures across 10 centers located in the departments of Quetzaltenango, Sololá, Totonicapán, Quiché, Guatemala and Alta Verapaz. There were 2,315 people sheltered in January, 1,523 people in December, and 158 people in November at the beginning of the cold weather season. Strong winds and rains are forecasted over the North, Northern Transversal Strip, Caribbean, and Boca Costa regions which may increase the number of people seeking shelter over the upcoming week. The report is available at: CONRED.