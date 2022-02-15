Natural Disasters Monitoring - 14 February, 2022

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 14 February, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported 6 severe weather incidents in the departments of Izabal, Petén, and Alta Verapaz affecting 843 people. The weather events were strong winds in Izabal, flooding in Petén and Alta Verapaz, and landslides in Alta Verapaz. In total, 313 people were evacuated from their houses and received humanitarian aid, and 55 houses sustained moderate damage according to the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN as per its acronym in Spanish). The report is available at: CONRED.