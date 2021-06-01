Natural Disasters Monitoring 1 June 2021

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 31 May, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported heavy rains in the Central and Western Plateau on 29-30 May which caused landslides and floods and affected 63,809 people. The departments of Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, Chimaltenango, Huehuetenango, Retalhuleu, Sololá, Suchitepéquez, and Totonicapán were the most heavily affected. In total, 260 people were evacuated, 27 people were placed in shelters, 79 homes, 6 roads and 1 bridge sustained damages, and 1 person was injured. CONRED provided support and aid to the affected people. The report is available at: CONRED

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 30 May, media reported that heavy rains in the department of Chocó, Colombia, caused floods in Bajo Baudo which impacted two indigenous communities and affected 242 people. The Colombia National Government provided food and shelter to the affected people. Bajo Baudo has also been affected by coastal erosion which has been worsened by the recent flooding. Many of the affected people were farmers who have lost their farms due to the erosion and flooding. The Municipal Administration, through the Risk Management Coordinator, held a community risk management council to create an action plan to prevent coastal erosion. The report is available at: El Tiempo.