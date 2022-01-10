Natural Disasters Monitoring - 06 January, 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 5 January, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED as per its acronym in Spanish) reported that due to low temperatures in several areas of Guatemala, a total of 2,029 people have been housed in 10 shelters around the country. The departments of Guatemala, Quiché, and Alta Verapaz have been the most severely impacted by the cold weather. There have been 1,058 people housed in shelters in Guatemala, 617 people were housed in Quiché, and 316 people were housed in Alta Verapaz. There will be 2 more cold-weather shelters that will open to further help those in need. According to a media report, heavy rain has continued in the department of Izabal affecting 2,679 people, causing the evacuation of 53 people, and damaging 175 houses. The reports are available at: CONRED and Prensa Libre.