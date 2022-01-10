Natural Disasters Monitoring - 05 January, 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 4 January, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED as per its acronym in Spanish) reported heavy rainfall that caused 7 floods in the department of Izabal. In total, 71 people were evacuated and housed in shelters, 3 people were injured, and 1 house sustained moderate damage. According to a 5 January media report, heavy rains in the Caribbean region of Guatemala have affected more than 2,670 people, and caused 50 evacuations due to floods, landslides, and damaged infrastructure. In the village of La Cocona, the collapse of a bridge isolated 1,770 people; floods in Santo Tomás de Castilla village and landslides in the Sarita hamlet caused the evacuation of 31 people and 22 people respectively. The heavy rainfall is associated with the passage of a cold front. The reports are available at: CONRED and Infobae.