More than 260 people hosted during the week during cold season

The System of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction -CONRED-, continues its action before the establishment of the season of temperature decrease in Guatemala, this in compliance with the Specific Protocol for Extreme Temperatures in the Republic of Guatemala 2020-2021, according to what is established by the National Response Plan.

One of the actions contemplated in the protocol has been the implementation of shelters in the departments with the highest incidence due to low temperatures, at the time of issuance of this bulletin, 7 shelters were enabled between the departments of Guatemala, Quiché, Quetzaltenango, Sololá and Totonicapán.

As reported this morning by CONRED, during this week 267 people were attended in these 7 centers that are still active, thus adding to the 8,139 sheltered that have been counted since last November 2020 where the habilitation began of shelters.

The distribution of the people attended in the shelters is as follows: 62 people during the night of Monday, March 22, 65 people for Tuesday, March 23, 69 sheltered on Wednesday 24 and finally 71 people during the night of Thursday 25, being again the hostels in Guatemala, the ones that have presented the most attention to people.

Attention in centers by season of temperature decrease will continue by the CONRED System, until the issuance of the seasonal change bulletin which is published by the country's scientific entity, the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology -INSIVUMEH -.