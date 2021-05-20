More than 175 houses have submitted damages due to the rain season

Informative Bulletin No. 239-2021

The attention to incidents due to the establishment of the 2021 rainy season, on the Guatemalan territory, is carried out in a coordinated manner by the institutions of the National Coordinating System for Disaster Reduction -CONRED-, as established in the Pan National Response -NRP- and its Specific Protocol for the Rainy Season in the Republic of Guatemala -2021-.

During the first hours of this Wednesday, May 19, the CONRED indicated about an incident registered in the urban area of ​​San Francisco, Petén, where 9 houses suffered damage to the roofs due to the strong winds that occurred as a result of the rains of the In the last days, affecting 45 people and leaving 9 others injured.

Faced with this incident, the Departmental Delegate of CONRED was mobilized, to the place to coordinate the attention and repair of the roofs, together with the local authorities who promised to share sheets with affected families. Additional resources were mobilized by the institution, to the place where the damage was recorded.

From the beginning of the rainy season to the date of issuance of this bulletin, there have been incidents such as floods, river overflows, falling trees, landslides and even lahars on the volcanic chain, same incidents that have caused a total of 176 homes with mild, moderate and severe damage, plus 10 others at risk.

In addition to this, it is reported that the 59 incidents that have been registered generate a total of 17,338 people affected, directly or indirectly, 175 victims, 571 evacuated, 841 treated, 26 sheltered, 29 at risk and one person deceased.

We remind the population of the importance of having their Family Response Plan, a 72-hour backpack for each member of their family and an emergency kit for pets and animals, and in case of an emergency they are reminded that they can contact the telephone number 119 of CONRED .