More than 10 thousand people affected by incidents associated with rains during the weekend

Informative Bulletin No. 250-2021

In compliance with the Specific Protocol for Rains in the Republic of Guatemala -2021-, the different institutions that make up the System of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction -CONRED-, continue to care for the rainy season, attending incidents associated with the rainy season. Attending a total of 44 incidents until the morning of Monday, May 24, 2021.

From Friday, May 21 to Monday, May 24, a total of 14 incidents were recorded between the departments of Baja Verapaz, Izabal, Petén, Quetzaltenango, San Marcos, Santa Rosa, Sololá and Suchitepéquez. In total, these incidents generated 10,571 people affected, 80 affected, 483 evacuated, 1 person injured and 217 homes affected.

According to the information shared by CONRED, on Friday, May 21, due to the increase in the waves in Las Lisas, Chiquimulilla, Santa Rosa, 2 homes were damaged and 18 people were affected, while in the department of Petén due to strong winds in San Benito 89 homes were damaged and 445 people were affected, while floods in San Francisco, Petén damaged 36 homes and 216 people affected.

In addition to this, the rains registered on Saturday, May 22, generated damage due to flooding and mud flow in the department of Quetzaltenango, leaving a total of 1,300 affected, 300 people evacuated, 50 victims and 50 homes with damage, this according to the monitoring provided by the System.

On the other hand, on the same Saturday a flood was registered in the department of Izabal, in the Vista Hermosa neighborhood, Livingston, which caused damage to 30 homes and left 150 people affected. While at kilometer 145 RD-SOL-5, Concepción, Sololá there was a landslide that affected the traffic of approximately 400 vehicles that circulate the route.

Meanwhile, in the course of Sunday, May 23, the collapse of the perimeter wall of the Casa del Migrante in Ayutla, San Marcos was recorded, this product of the fall of a tree in the sector. While this Monday a subsidence was reported at kilometer 163 of the CA-14, Purulhá, Baja Verapaz, this due to saturation of the soils and accumulated rain. Faced with this situation, the CONRED System is already following up.

Attention for the rainy season is maintained by the System, we remind the population that for the report of incidents they must contact the 119 of CONRED, which is enabled 24 hours a day. Additionally, we remind you of the importance of knowing your 72 Hour Family Response Plan and Backpack.