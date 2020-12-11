MMC Latin America and the Caribbean - 4Mi Snapshot – November 2020: Refugees and migrants in Guatemala and Mexico: a focus on smuggling during the COVID-19 pandemic

This snapshot focuses on the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the use of smugglers by refugees and migrants in Guatemala and Mexico. It is based on 4Mi interviews with people on the move and a few key informant interviews in Guatemala City and Tapachula. It aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommendations

• Closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 on smuggling, with a focus on protection risks.

• Engage with authorities to promote protection-sensitive immigration policies and border management during the pandemic.

Profiles

This analysis is based on 323 surveys conducted between 13 July and 25 September 2020. Data collection was carried out remotely by phone.

43% of respondents were interviewed in Guatemala and 57% in Mexico. 88% of those surveyed in Guatemala were in the country’s capital, Guatemala City, while 12% were in other cities such as Chimaltenango, Escuintla, Quetzaltenango, Sacatepéquez, among others. 90% of respondents in Mexico were in Tapachula (State of Chiapas) and the remaining 10% were in different cities including Tuxtla Gutierrez, Ciudad Hidalgo and Escuintla.

52% of all respondents were women and 48% were men. The average age of respondents was 34