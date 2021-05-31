MMC Latin America and the Caribbean - 4Mi Snapshot – May 2021: Profiles and housing conditions of refugees and migrants in Guatemala during the COVID-19 pandemic

This snapshot offers an analysis of housing conditions for refugees and migrants in Guatemala during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a disaggregated analysis based on their profiles. It aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like in many countries, the first preventive measure implemented in Guatemala by the authorities amid the pandemic was mandatory self-isolation, to reduce transmission of the virus. What did this imply for people on the move in the country? Data presented in this snapshot show that most respondents did not live in adequate housing conditions, making it impossible to meet self-isolation and physical distancing guidelines, with those in irregular status and/or recently arrived in the country facing more precarious conditions.

Recommendations

• Establish or strengthen cash-based assistance programs for refugees and migrants to cover housing needs, focusing on people on the move who recently arrived in Guatemala.

• Increase the offer of shelter, to reduce overcrowding and provide temporary housing for refugees and migrants who are currently homeless.

• Develop livelihoods programs to guarantee long-term access to decent housing.

• Provide refugees and migrants with information on locations, prices and procedures for accessing temporary housing.