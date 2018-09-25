25 Sep 2018

Microinsurance Catastrophe Risk Organisation (MiCRO ) - Alliance on Natural Hazard Risk Transfer Solutions

Report
from Swiss Re, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Inter-American Development Bank, Mercy Corps
Published on 06 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (435.3 KB)

Central America is a region that is highly exposed to natural hazards, with the effects of climate change making natural disasters an ever more common occurrence. Earthquakes, hurricanes, tropical storms, and droughts continually cause damages that are particularly acute for vulnerable low-income populations who lack an adequate safety net. According to data from the Central American System of Integration (Sistema de la Integración Centroamericana, SICA), 250 extreme events have been registered between 1930 and 2008. The financial losses of the events between 1930 and 2008 have been estimated at US $14 billion (CCAD-SICA, 2010). Unfortunately, despite such high exposure, access to insurance against natural disasters is extremely low across all of Central America.

MiCRO was founded in the wake of the 2010 Haiti earthquake by the international NGO, Mercy Corps, and the largest microfinance institution (MFI) in Haiti, Fonkoze, as a reinsurance company specialising in the design of risk transfer solutions for natural catastrophes to the unserved and underserved population.

MiCRO’s objective is to design, implement and evaluate sustainable and holistic risk management solutions that increase resilience against natural disasters for vulnerable, low-income populations. From 2012 to 2015, MiCRO operated as a reinsurer for its insurance program in Haiti, providing an innovative structure that aimed to minimize basis risk for the policyholder borrowers of Fonkoze. When it was determined that the index reinsurance provided by Swiss Re overpaid or underpaid, when compared to payouts made to policyholders based on actual losses, MiCRO would retain or contribute the difference.

In Central America, MiCRO continues to work towards solving the issues related to basis risk, but does so acting as a service provider to the risk takers, and a market enabler. MiCRO designs and implements innovative index insurance products that aim to minimize basis risk. However it is MiCRO’s intention to act as a reinsurance company in the near future, performing the role of an “aggregator” for international reinsurance companies, while retaining some of the risk itself.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.