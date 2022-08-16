Mexico & Central American Migration Crisis Emergency Appeal No. MDR43008

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since the beginning of 2022, there has been a massive increase in the number of refugees, migrants, and returnees in transit by land northwards through Central America, compared to previous years.

Migrants, returnees, and refugees are moving mostly through irregular channels. Along the routes, many of them face bureaucratic barriers, suffer accidents and injuries, face extortion and sexual violence, or disappear and are separated from their families. Tragically, others are killed or die from disease or the harsh environmental conditions and weather.

The majority of migrants and refugees in transit through Central America come from Cuba, Venezuela and Haiti. The situation is especially serious for the most vulnerable groups such as children and youth, women, indigenous populations, the elderly, disabled and LGBTIQ people.

As expressed by migrants themselves in the information collected by National Societies, the main reasons for migrating include improving their income, escaping violence, reuniting with family members, and recovering from the impact of recurring disasters and extreme weather events. The devastating socioeconomic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing political crises are also factors and will continue to increase population movements and exacerbate existing vulnerabilities.

This Emergency Appeal aims to reach 210,000 people regionally in all seven countries covered (Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico) - 175,000 migrants in transit, 25,000 returnees and 10,000 people in host and origin communities.