Medical Teams International Responds to Hurricane Eta Aftermath in Guatemala

Non-Profit on the Ground and Fundraising to Provide Emergency Hygiene Kits to Affected Communities

(Portland, OR) November 6, 2020 – The Portland-based nonprofit Medical Teams International (Medical Teams) is responding to the immediate needs of Guatemalans impacted by flooding, landslides, and loss of life as a result of Hurricane Eta. Approximately 55,000 Guatemalans have been impacted, adding to greater numbers affected throughout Central America.

Medical Teams staff on the ground in Guatemala have identified El Quiche and Alta Verapaz as the most severely impacted areas. Fifty lives have been lost and homes and roads have been washed away due to heavy rains and flooding. Power and water supplies are both intermittent. Some villages Medical Teams supports are inaccessible due to landslides.

Medical Teams will respond to immediate needs by providing hygiene kits and additional critical supplies to those affected by this crisis. Kits meet the needs of one person for eight days and include basic supplies like soap, shampoo, a toothbrush, toothpaste, toilet paper, and other necessities. To make a donation, visit https://give.medicalteams.org/give/guatemala-landslides.htm

Medical Teams has been working in Guatemala since 2008, through community systems strengthening and health system strengthening activities. The organization has significant knowledge and experience working with both the Guatemala Ministry of Health (MoH) and the National Disaster Reduction Coordinator (CONRED).

Since 2014, Medical Teams has partnered with Providence Saint Joseph Health to provide capacity building of local health providers with a goal to improve health, malnutrition, and access to health services for women and children. Since 2016, Medical Teams has been working in 12 communities in Chicaman, Guatemala and in April 2020 expanded to 70 communities (approx. 30,300 families) as part of Medical Teams’ COVID-19 Response in Chicaman. In recent months, the organization began working in Mixco, just outside of Guatemala City, with support from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance for its COVID-19 emergency preparedness and response.

