Making Time for Learning: Good Practices from Trócaire’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Humanitarian Work in Guatemala

Learning Good Practices from Trócaire’s Disaster Risk Reduction Work in Guatemala

Alejandra Guillot and Alexandra T. Warner

Guatemala is in constant movement. Its tectonic plates, weather patterns, expanding dry areas and migration trends make it a volatile and shifting context. One could easily get lost, rushing from one disaster to the next.

However, Trócaire's humanitarian and disaster risk reduction team has developed a strong culture of learning and knowledge exchange with its partners and collaborators, allowing it to better prepare for natural disasters and reduce risks.

The myriad of natural threats that Guatemala faces are exacerbated by climate change and a number of structural issues: extreme poverty, gender inequalities, abuses by extractive industries, human rights violations and power imbalances inherited from the country's colonial past.

For the past few years, Trócaire's humanitarian and disaster risk reduction (DRR) team in Guatemala has worked on different fronts to reduce communities' vulnerabilities and strengthen their ability to bounce back from shocks.

This has included everything from responding and preparing for droughts, to monitoring river levels to decrease the negative impacts of floods, from assisting migrants in transit, to promoting earthquake-resistant construction practices.

So we've developed a case study which documents three examples of Trócaire's work in Guatemala where learning, partnership and collaboration were brought together to achieve better quality results for the communities we serve.

Good practices for establishing a learning culture