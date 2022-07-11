Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (4 - 10 July 2022) as of 11 July 2022

KEY FIGURES

268M PEOPLE FACE MODERATE OR SEVERE FOOD INSECURITY IN LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN

56.6M PEOPLE SUFFER FROM HUNGER IN THE REGION

REGIONAL: FOOD SECURITY

According to The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) 2022 report, an additional four million people across Latin America and the Caribbean were plunged into hunger between 2020 and 2021. This comes on top of an increase of nine million people between 2019 and 2020, bringing the number of undernourished people in the region to 56.6 million – 8.6 per cent of the population.

In 2021, more than 40 per cent of the region – 268 million people – faced moderate or severe food insecurity.

The latter affected 93.5 million people – 14.2 per cent of the population – representing an increase of nearly 10 million people in one year and almost 30 million compared to 2019. Worryingly, the gender gap in food insecurity continues to widen in the region, with more than 11 percentage points now separating men and women – up from 9.4 in 2020 – compared to the global average of 4.3 per cent.

South America has been hardest hit by rising hunger – which has nearly doubled across the continent since 2015 – driven by protracted drought and the socioeconomic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Caribbean, on the other hand, presents the highest proportion of the population affected by hunger at just over 16 per cent, double the rate in Central America and South America. The SOFI projects that the already dire situation in the region will only be exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, potentially pushing another 350,000-640,000 people into hunger this year.

GUATEMALA: VOLCANIC ACTIVITY

1K+ METRE LAVA FLOWS GENERATED BY STRONG EXPLOSION ON 4 JULY

2-5 LIGHT EXPLOSIONS REGISTERED PER HOUR ON 10 JULY

According to the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology of Guatemala (INSIVUMEH), Guatemala’s Fuego volcano continues to exhibit increased levels of activity. Fuego volcano is located along the borders of the Chimaltenango, Escuintla and Sacatepéquez departments – home to more than 1.9 million people combined.

On 4 July, a strong explosion generated lava flows more than 1,000 meters in length. According to preliminary reports, pyroclastic flows – which are dense, fast-moving currents of hot gas and volcanic matter triggered by the explosion – have not affected surrounding communities. Almost a week later, on 10 July, two to five light explosions were observed every hour, with winds pushing ashfall over communities south-east of the volcano.

Last week, the National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) issued warnings for authorities and populations in municipalities near the volcano and together with INSIVUMEH, continues to coordinate with departmental authorities to carry out appropriate prevention and response measures. The last major eruption of the Fuego volcano occurred in June 2018 when a series of eruptions triggered lahars and pyroclastic flows that affected more than 1.7 million people and left over 460 people dead.