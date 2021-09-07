Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (30 August - 5 September 2021) As of 6 September 2021

KEY FIGURES

13.7% INCREASE IN ACUTE MALNUTRITION IN CHILDREN IN GUATEMALA

Sources:

• Guatemala’s Food and Nutritional Security Secretariat (SESAN)

GUATEMALA: FOOD SECURITY

According to Guatemala’s Food and Nutritional Security Secretariat (SESAN), acute malnutrition in children continues to grow. The more than 20,000 cases recorded this year as of 15 August represent a 13.7 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2020, a year that ended with nearly twice as many acutely malnourished children compared to the average during previous years. Alta Verapaz remains the most affected department, followed by Jutiapa and Chimaltenango. Per SESAN, there were about 3.5 million people in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) food insecurity during the lean season between May and August, a number they expect to drop to about 2.5 million for the period September 2021-January 2022.