Last chance for justice: Dangerous setbacks for human rights and the fight against impunity in Guatemala

1. INTRODUCTION

The Guatemalan authorities at the highest level have taken a series of steps in the last two years, to stop the progress made during the past decade regarding access to justice. This is putting human rights and the rule of law at risk.

The Guatemalan Congress has pursued a regressive agenda by supporting bills that threaten chances of securing justice for crimes under international law and serious human rights violations committed during the internal armed conflict, as well as for certain acts of corruption, as well as supporting bills that would restrict the rights of association and to defend human rights.

The Executive has also attempted to undermine important progress on justice and has systematically hampered the work of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (Comisión Internacional contra la Impunidad en Guatemala, CICIG). Among the obstacles it has put in the path of the CICIG are the withdrawal of the support provided to it by the National Civil Police and the announcement on 31 August 2018 by the President, surrounded by senior military officers, that the CICIG’s mandate would not be renewed after 3 September 2019. The government also tried to prevent CICIG officials from entering the country and in January 2019 tried to unilaterally end the Accord which created the CICIG. The Constitutional Court, the highest court in the country, provisionally ruled in favour of several appeals against these decisions and ordered the highest-ranking authorities to allow CICIG to operate. Authorities, however, refused to comply with these orders, endangering the rule of law. Open investigations into these acts are ongoing.

Meanwhile a final decision into the appeals by the Constitutional Court, which is still pending, appears to be the only legal way to enable the CICIG to continue operating in its current form after 3 September. The authorities have stated that they wish to pursue the fight against impunity without the CICIG.

This backlash is a reaction to the significant progress made since 2007 regarding access to justice in Guatemala, both in cases of crimes under international law committed during the armed conflict advanced by the victims and their families, lawyers and the Special Prosecutor for Human Rights (UN/Honduras), and, more recent cases driven by the CICIG and other prosecutors from the Public Prosecutor’s Office. These advances became a symbol of a new era in Guatemala in which justice had begun to be a tangible reality, challenging the pervasive culture of impunity in the country since the internal armed conflict.

In 1996 the signing of the Peace Accords put an end to more than 30 years of armed conflict during which the state security forces were responsible for 93% of the human rights violations committed, which included at least 200,000 killings and enforced disappearances, torture and sexual violence, genocide and the massacres of entire villages. At the beginning of the 2000s, investigations into these events remained completely stalled. Prosecutors, judges, and human rights defenders seeking justice in these cases faced a new wave of violence, as did those who tried to expose the links between criminal groups and certain state institutions, public officials and political leaders operating outside the law. For the first time, the state acknowledged that a special investigation unit was needed to deal with new criminal structures – collectively known as the Illegal Groups and Clandestine Security Organizations (Cuerpos Ilegales y Aparatos Clandestinos de Seguridad, CIACS) – that were bolstering impunity. In December 2006, the Guatemalan Congress approved the Accord to create the CICIG, under the auspices of the UN, to support the Public Prosecutor’s Office in CIACS investigations. In the years that followed, significant reforms of the criminal justice system were also approved, including the creation of tribunals and courts of for high-risk cases (tribunales y juzgados de Mayor Riesgo).

The CICIG and the Public Prosecutor’s Office have managed to identify more than 60 criminal structures operating in state institutions at the highest level between 2007 and 2018. In 2015, the then President and his Vice-President were forced to resign and face justice following massive protests after the CICIG and the Public Prosecutor’s Office filed fraud and corruption charges against them. 7 During these 11 years, more than 100 cases were filed, several of which related to crimes under international law, such as extrajudicial executions, or that affected the exercise of human rights, such as freedom of expression and the press, the right to health or judicial independence. A recently published survey indicated that 70% of the population of Guatemala view favourably the work of CICIG.

At the same time, crimes under international law perpetrated during the armed conflict finally began to come before the courts. These included cases such as the Ixil genocide, the Dos Erres massacre, the burning of the Spanish Embassy, the disappearance of Fernando García and 14-year-old Marco Antonio Molina Theissen and the sexual slavery of the women of Sepur Zarco. In these and other cases, Guatemalan courts convicted and handed down historic sentences to more than 30 members of the police and army, including high-ranking officers, military commissioners and former members of the Civil Self-Defence Patrols (Patrullas de Autodefensa Civil, PAC).

In this document, Amnesty International analyses the impact on human rights in the country of the recent setbacks in the fight against impunity. It highlights the imminent danger that the efforts of more than a decade to guarantee access to justice and the investigative work of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in highprofile cases may be lost. It also underscores the serious threats posed to the independence of prosecutors and judges and to the situation of human rights defenders.

The observations and recommendations contained in this document are based on interviews conducted by the Amnesty International researchers during two visits to Guatemala in May and June 2019, telephone conversations with key individuals and an analysis of documents, reports and other information collected. During the research for the document, Amnesty International conducted more than 30 interviews with people who work or have worked in the Public Prosecutor’s Office or in the CICIG, lawyers, judges, civil society organizations and international organizations. The identities of those who shared their experiences have been withheld for their safety.