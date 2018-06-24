The Italian Cooperation Agency makes an emergency contribution for Guatemala

In order to tackle the humanitarian crisis provoked by the eruption of the Volcano del Fuego in Guatemala, the Italian Cooperation Agency has provided to make a multilateral emergency financing of 200,000 euros. This contribution responds to the appeal launched by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), which is engaged on the front line to guarantee basic assistance to the population struck by the natural disaster. More specifically, the financing of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation will make it possible to provide medical assistance, distribute relief supplies and provide for disaster risk reduction interventions, with a special attention on people in a condition of extreme vulnerability, especially children, minors and women.