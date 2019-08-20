IOM Guatemala Launches Two Migration Data Platforms in Spanish

Guatemala City – Today (20/08) in Guatemala City, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) presents two migration data platforms in Spanish. The first is the Regional Migration Information Platform (PRIMI, by its Spanish acronym), which will offer official migration data from the countries of Central America and the Caribbean. The second release is the Spanish version of the World Migration Data Portal, managed from Germany by IOM’s Global Migration Data Analysis Centre (GMDAC).

PRIMI, a platform financed by the IOM Development Fund, will make data on migration generated by the governments of the region and disaggregated by sex, age and nationality available to decision makers and the general public. PRIMI will offer data through visual representations (infographics, interactive maps, dynamic graphs, tables) and interactive databases, which will allow the crossing of variables to facilitate their analysis.

For the management of the migratory information that will be available in PRIMI, a regional network of officials from national migration directorates was formed. This network will allow the sharing of records of international entrances and exits, residences, returns and other administrative data, which will strengthen coordination and information flows between governments.

“PRIMI aims to consolidate the information produced by IOM tools and other data provided by governments to facilitate the comprehension of migratory flows in the region, as well as the design of migration programmes and policies,” said Gabriela Rodríguez, project coordinator. “We also hope to carry out continuous work to strengthen the capacities of national migration offices in the region,” she said.

IOM also launches the Global Migration Data Portal in Guatemala today, which will be available in Spanish for the first time since its launch in 2017. The Portal aims to serve as a single point of access to complete and timely migration statistics and reliable information on global migration data.

The site is designed to help policy makers, national statistics officers, journalists and the general public interested in the field of migration navigate the increasingly complex landscape of international migration data, currently dispersed in different organizations and agencies.

“Migration is a cross-cutting phenomenon that concerns each and every one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and most of the 169 goals of the 2030 Agenda,” said Susanne Melde, Senior Analyst with GMDAC. “Since the SDGs are a country-led process, the responsibility to measure progress towards the SDG targets lies with the national governments. The Portal is a tool to strengthen the capacities in migratory data and information to fulfil this responsibility.”

You can access the Global Migration Data Portal at www.migrationdataportal.org, and PRIMI at www.primi.iom.int

