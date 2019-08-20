20 Aug 2019

IOM Guatemala Launches Two Migration Data Platforms in Spanish

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 20 Aug 2019 View Original
© IOM
PRIMI enables one to explore and analyze data on migration from 12 countries of Central America and the Caribbean
© IOM

Guatemala City – Today (20/08) in Guatemala City, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) presents two migration data platforms in Spanish. The first is the Regional Migration Information Platform (PRIMI, by its Spanish acronym), which will offer official migration data from the countries of Central America and the Caribbean. The second release is the Spanish version of the World Migration Data Portal, managed from Germany by IOM’s Global Migration Data Analysis Centre (GMDAC).

PRIMI, a platform financed by the IOM Development Fund, will make data on migration generated by the governments of the region and disaggregated by sex, age and nationality available to decision makers and the general public. PRIMI will offer data through visual representations (infographics, interactive maps, dynamic graphs, tables) and interactive databases, which will allow the crossing of variables to facilitate their analysis.

For the management of the migratory information that will be available in PRIMI, a regional network of officials from national migration directorates was formed. This network will allow the sharing of records of international entrances and exits, residences, returns and other administrative data, which will strengthen coordination and information flows between governments.

“PRIMI aims to consolidate the information produced by IOM tools and other data provided by governments to facilitate the comprehension of migratory flows in the region, as well as the design of migration programmes and policies,” said Gabriela Rodríguez, project coordinator. “We also hope to carry out continuous work to strengthen the capacities of national migration offices in the region,” she said.

IOM also launches the Global Migration Data Portal in Guatemala today, which will be available in Spanish for the first time since its launch in 2017. The Portal aims to serve as a single point of access to complete and timely migration statistics and reliable information on global migration data.

The site is designed to help policy makers, national statistics officers, journalists and the general public interested in the field of migration navigate the increasingly complex landscape of international migration data, currently dispersed in different organizations and agencies.

“Migration is a cross-cutting phenomenon that concerns each and every one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and most of the 169 goals of the 2030 Agenda,” said Susanne Melde, Senior Analyst with GMDAC. “Since the SDGs are a country-led process, the responsibility to measure progress towards the SDG targets lies with the national governments. The Portal is a tool to strengthen the capacities in migratory data and information to fulfil this responsibility.”

The launch event of these two platforms takes place today at 6:30 pm at the Hotel Clarion Suites Guatemala.

You can access the Global Migration Data Portal at www.migrationdataportal.org, and PRIMI at www.primi.iom.int

For more information please contact Gabriela Rodríguez at the IOM Regional Office for Central and North America and the Caribbean, Email: grodriguez@iom.int, or Susanne Melde at IOM’s Global Migration Data Analysis Centre, Email: smelde@iom.int

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.