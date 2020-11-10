International humanitarian organization Food for the Hungry responds to Tropical Storm Eta

International aid organization, Food for the Hungry, is mobilizing a short-term and a long-term plan to support those in need in Guatemala and Nicaragua following the devastating effects of Tropical Storm Eta.

Guatemala and Nicaragua, Central America. (November 10, 2020) – Today, international aid organization Food for the Hungry (FH) announced its intervention in Honduras and Guatemala following the devastation caused by category 4 Tropical Storm Eta.

On November 3, 2020, Tropical Storm Eta – which has been named one of the biggest threats to the region since Hurricane Mitch in 1998 by the Red Cross – hit Nicaragua’s northeastern shore, slowly moving through Honduras and Guatemala on its way to the Caribbean. To date, approximately 3 million people have been impacted by the storm with over 100 fatalities declared – a number which is expected to rise following search and rescue of landslides in the area.

In the coming weeks, FH’s response will focus on the immediate needs of the people affected, distributing vital resources – including food, water, hygiene items, and blankets – as well as face masks to protect against COVID-19 transmission. Having worked with hundreds of communities in Guatemala and Nicaragua since the 1970s, FH is well positioned to have a positive effect in the area long term, and will be mobilizing a long-term disaster relief plan. This will focus on working alongside local and other international organizations to help rebuild infrastructure damaged by flooding, including homes, schools, community centers, and roads that are key to transport and markets.

