Informative Bulletin No. 106-2021 - Hostels due to dropping temperatures serving 295 people in the week

The System of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction -CONRED-, maintains its action per season of Drop in Temperatures, as established by the Specific Protocol for Extreme Temperatures in the Republic of Guatemala, which within the implemented actions includes the authorization of shelters.

From last November 26, 2020 until Friday, February 26, 2021, a total of 6 thousand 345 people had been treated in the 7 shelters that still operate between the departments of Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, Sololá, Quiché and Totonicapán and that work from 17 to 8.

During the week of February 22 to 26, 2021, a total of 295 people were attended, of which 75 people were attended during the night of Monday February 22, then 73 on Tuesday, 74 on Wednesday and finally 73 on Thursday .

With these data, CONRED reports that during the 26 days that elapse in the second month of the year, one thousand 994 people have sought shelter in these care centers, with Guatemala being the department that reports the highest number of shelters among the centers that operate in zone 2 and 3 from Guatemala, while the other is located in the municipality of Mixco.

Attention in these centers will be maintained by the institutions that make up the CONRED System, while the cold season lasts, which ends with the issuance of the seasonal change bulletin issued by the country's scientific entity, the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology –INSIVUMEH-.

The general population is invited to maintain preventive measures in the face of the low temperatures that still occur in the country, sheltering adequately, mainly people with a higher risk of contracting broncho-respiratory diseases, having a Family Response Plan, get information through the social networks of CONRED and INSIVUMEH.