Imperfect Justice Is Still Justice for Wartime Rape Survivors in Guatemala

by Jo-Marie Burt and Paulo Estrada

Pedrina López de Paz takes the witness stand and begins to tell the court about the most calamitous night of her life. It was Aug. 20, 1982, during the height of Guatemala’s internal armed conflict. Efraín Ríos Montt, convicted of genocide in 2013, was the de facto president.

Pedrina lived with her parents and four younger siblings in the village of Pacotzij in Rabinal, a municipality in the department of Baja Verapaz. About 80 percent of the population of Rabinal identifies as Maya Achi.

Two neighbors, brothers Benvenuto and Bernardo Ruiz Aquino, arrived at the house. Pedrina, who was 12 years old at the time, remembers that her mother offered them some food, then after a short while they left. Hours later, the Ruiz Aquino brothers returned. They were wearing military uniforms and their faces were covered in paint, but Pedrina recognized them. There were soldiers too.

They entered the house yelling. They beat her father and dragged him out of the house. They accused him of being a guerrilla and demanded that he hand over information. They did the same to her mother, after throwing her year-old infant to the ground. They dragged her parents away toward the mountains. Pedrina never saw them again.

That same night the Ruiz Aquino brothers returned to Pedrina’s house. As they approached her ten-year-old brother Agustín, Pedrina shouted at them not to hurt him. They turned to her. For two hours, the Ruiz Aquino brothers took turns raping her in front of her siblings. Then they left, taking anything of value with them: Their animals, their clothes, a battery-operated radio, a few quetzales (Guatemalan currency). “We were left with nothing,” Pedrina told the court. Herself still a child, she was forced to take care of her four younger siblings. Pedrina’s brother, Agustín, and her mother’s sister, Feliciana de Paz, who helped care for her after her rape, also testified about the events.

After four decades of suffering in silence, Pedrina found justice. On Jan. 24, 2022, a Guatemalan court found the Aquino brothers and three other men, Francisco, Damian and Gabriel Cuxum Alvarado, guilty of crimes against humanity in the form of sexual violence against Pedrina and four other of the complainants, sentencing them to the maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. Gabriel Cuxum Alvarado was sentenced to an additional ten years for altering his identity and for falsifying official documents.

A Long Road to Justice

The Commission for Historical Clarification determined that 20 percent of the Maya Achi population was eliminated during the Guatemalan armed conflict, identifying this as one of five regions where the army committed genocide. The Rabinal Law Clinic (ABJP), created in 1999, has focused on addressing the legacy of the war on the Maya Achi population, filing lawsuits, providing psychological support for victims, and seeking to rebuild frayed community relations.

During investigations into a series of army massacres in Rabinal and surrounding areas — Plan de Sánchez, Río Negro, Chichupac — AJBP researchers detected clear patterns in which soldiers and paramilitaries committed sexual violence against women, usually amid other violations including massacres, extrajudicial executions, and forced disappearance. In 2011, the AJBP filed a complaint on behalf of 36 Maya Achi women who were victims of sexual violence between 1981 and 1985.