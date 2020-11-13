Hurricane Eta: EU channels initial emergency aid to Central America

After Hurricane Eta hit Central America last week causing extensive damage, the EU is mobilising an initial €1.55 million in immediate emergency funding to assist those affected in Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. The funding will address urgent needs such as water, sanitation and hygiene services, health and protection of the most affected and disadvantaged communities.

In the aftermath of the hurricane, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated by Panama. In response, Spain has dispatched items such as jerry cans, mosquito nets and blankets to the country.

“The EU stands in full solidarity with the countries of Central America in this difficult time. We will do all we can to help, getting aid in to the people on the ground. I am very thankful to Spain for their solidarity. Our thoughts are with all those affected and with the national authorities and brave first responders on the scene. The EU stands ready to provide further assistance”, said Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

The EU's emergency Copernicus satellite service is currently providing maps of the area and the EU’s 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in close contact with the authorities of the affected countries to monitor the situation and channel further EU assistance.

In addition to its coordination role, the EU finances 75% of the transport costs for the assistance dispatched via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.