Humanitarian Response Plan Summary 2021 - Guatemala

HUMANITARIAN PROGRAMME CYCLE 2021 AUGUST 2021 - DECEMBER 2022

PEOPLE IN NEED

3.8M

PEOPLE TARGETED

1.68M

REQUIREMENTS (US$)

$210M

OPERATIONAL PARTNERS

20

PROJECTS

41

OVERVIEW

Guatemala's vulnerability to natural- and climate-related disasters coupled with high poverty and gaps in the access to basic services poses a host of challenges that COVID-19 and hurricanes Eta and Iota have worsened.

These overlapping crises are exacting a crushing toll on people already facing chronic food and nutritional insecurity. Those most affected are indigenous people, women, children and adolescents, people on the move and people with disabilities.

Some 3.8 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. This number is an increase of half a million people compared to the 3.3 million people in need assessed for the Humanitarian Needs Overview from early 2020.

The humanitarian community developed the Humanitarian Response Plan 2021 (HRP) to provide critical assistance to 1.68 million people and help restore livelihoods and life-saving services. The HRP will also seek to foster community resilience through collaborative humanitarian development action and linkages.

Through the HRP, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) seeks to assist people in areas suffering the greatest impacts and response gaps. The HRP's multisectoral response is focused on areas affected by Eta and Iota, Dry Corridor communities subject to recurring climate shocks and areas with a high presence of people on the move.