Humanitarian Needs Overview El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, Addendum: impact of COVID-19 (May 2020)

Introduction

In El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, known as the Northern Central American (NCA) countries, the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in March 2020, on the same date of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration of a global pandemic.

Very quickly the governments of the countries took action to contain the spread of the virus and prevent the collapse of health systems, restricting the movement of people, closing borders and airports in mid-March.

Both the disease and the measures taken are dramatically impacting the health, well-being and livelihood of millions of vulnerable people, among whom, according to the Humanitarian Needs Overview published in March 2020, around 5.3 million people needed humanitarian aid before the confirmation of COVID-19 cases.

In the face of the pandemic, there is evidence that food security and protection have been the most impacted by this unprecedented crisis.

