Huehuetenango (Field Unit) Factsheet (November 2022)

Guatemala has a dynamic context of mixed movements as it is a country of origin, transit, destination and return of people with different profiles and needs. In addition, it has positioned itself as a destination country, welcoming more and more refugees and asylum-seekers.

In response to these flows of people in mixed movements, UNHCR has six field offices in the departments of: Peten, San Marcos, Izabal, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, and Chiquimula. UNHCR’s Field Unit in Huehuetenango opened in March 2022 and covers the departments of Huehuetenango and Quiché.

The Field Unit’s area of responsibility is characterized by being multi-ethnic, multicultural and multilingual with the majority being indigenous. In addition, it has two official borders and many irregular crossings into Mexico, making it a strategic point of human mobility in Guatemala.